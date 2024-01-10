Prepare Now For Next Week’s Sub-Freezing Temperatures

Tuesday’s (January 9) Brazos County commission meeting ended with commissioner Chuck Konderla asking residents to be prepared for next week’s sub-freezing temperatures and to assist neighbors.

Konderla made a reference to Winter Storm Uri three years ago in preparing for next week’s forecasted conditions.

While low temperatures Monday and Tuesday morning next week are expected to be below 20 degrees, the forecast does not include the snow and ice that came with Winter Storm Uri in February of 2021.

Click below to hear comments from Chuck Konderla during the January 9, 2024 Brazos County commission meeting.