Postponement In This Week’s Trial From Last Year’s Mass Shooting At A Bryan Manufacturer

Monday was the scheduled start of a jury trial in Brazos County district court of the Iola man charged with last year’s mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan.

According to the district attorney’s office, prosecutors and lawyers agreed that 28 year old Larry Bollin will undergo further psychological testing.

Prospective jurors selected this week for Bollin’s trial will be considered for other trials that were scheduled this week.

Bollin is held in the Brazos County jail in lieu of bonds totaling $4.2 million dollars.

He is charged in Brazos County with murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is charged in Grimes County with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault against a public servant.