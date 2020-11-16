Porzingis to miss start of season

DALLAS (AP) _ Kristaps Porzingis will miss the start of the season as the Dallas Mavericks star continues recovery from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Director of basketball operations Donnie Nelson says the club is being cautious with Luka Doncic’s European sidekick, who missed more than a season because of another knee injury. The NBA is in the midst of a short offseason coming off the pandemic-delayed 2019-20 season. Porzingis injured the knee in his playoff opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.