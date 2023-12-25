Portable Building Being Added To The Former College Station Police Department Property

The former College Station police department building is no longer large enough as the temporary home of the I-L-T high school.

A request to add a portable building containing two classrooms was unanimously approved at December’s city council meeting.

The city’s economic development manager Brian Piscacek, answered councilman Bob Yancy’s questions about the portable building and I-L-T’s future plans.

I-L-T is not being charged extra for the having the portable building on city property.

Following an initial three year lease for just over $1 million dollars, I-L-T is paying almost $1.8 million for a two year extension that continues through September of 2025.

Click HERE to read and download information about the I-L-T portable building that was approved at the December 11, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Bob Yancy and Brian Piscacek during the December 11, 2023 College Station city council meeting.