Police Chase Ends in Crash

University Drive at Copperfield Drive was shutdown Tuesday morning after a police pursuit ended in a head on crash.

According to CSPD tweets, officers were pursuing a truck reported stolen from Austin. During the chase, the truck clipped an SUV on Texas Ave. before continuing on to University Dr. where the truck hit another SUV head on.

The driver, 26 year old Tyler Wayne Hannath of College Station, tried to flee on foot, but was caught in a nearby parking lot. The driver of the SUV and Hannath were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hannath, who according to online jail records has been in the Brazos County jail eight times since 2012, is being charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading in a Vehicle, Evading on Foot, Fail to Stop and Leave Information, Fail to Stop and Render Aid, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.