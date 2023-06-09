Plea Agreements In Brazos County District Court To Robberies That Took Place In 2018 And 2019

A second man has admitted to their participation in a a deadly convenience store armed robbery in College Station in December 2018. The plea agreement between the Brazos County district attorney’s office and 30 year old Robert McCullough Jr. of Brenham has a five year prison sentence and no right to appeal the punishment for the robbery conviction. The other man, 34 year old Rufus Lockett of Houston, pleaded guilty to capital murder last year and was sentenced to life in prison for killing a clerk at the Valero store on Rock Prairie Road by the freeway.

A College Station man has admitted to a home invasion robbery that took place in May 2019. A plea agreement between 25 year old RA Terrell III and the Brazos County district attorney’s office includes a ten year prison sentence and no right to appeal. According to the College Station police arrest report, four people had their cell phones taken at gunpoint by someone wearing a red bandana over their face. Terrell was arrested after officers recovered a cell phone that included his left thumbprint.