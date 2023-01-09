Plea Agreements In Brazos County District Court Criminal Cases Involving Multiple Assaults And DWI’s

A Bryan man has admitted to assaulting five people during two incidents that took place in 2020. In Brazos County district court last week, 23 year old Jordan Gonzalez was sentenced to a total of four years. The first incident was aggravated assault when he used his pickup truck to rear-end an ex-girlfriend’s car multiple times while she was driving with her two children and a sister inside. Gonzalez also admitted to assaulting another woman who was pregnant. He waived his right to appeal the conviction and punishment, which could been as much as 20 years for the aggravated assaults and up to ten years for striking the pregnant woman.

A 42 year old College Station man with four DWI convictions in Travis County has admitted to his fifth that took place in Brazos County. Bryan police arrested Salvador Garcia in March of 2021. And the district attorney’s office reported his blood alcohol level was one and a half times the legal limit at .120. A plea agreement reached last week sentenced Garcia to 13 years with no right to appeal. The maximum sentence was 20 years.