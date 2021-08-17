Plea Agreements In Brazos County District Court Criminal Cases Involving Domestic Violence And Child Endangerment

A Bryan man admits to being what a Brazos County assistant district attorney describes as a domestic abuser. A plea agreement includes prison time for 36 year old Taron Devault. He has been in jail since July of last year when he was arrested for firing a gun in the direction of the brother of the victim of the domestic violence. Prosecutors say Devault pleaded guilty to firing the gun as well as dragging the domestic violence victim by her hair down a stairway, then kicking and punching the woman. Devault was sentenced to 25 years for firing the gun and 20 years for family violence assault with a prior conviction.

A College Station man has admitted to evading arrest and endangering a child in June of 2019. A plea agreement entered in Brazos County district court included a three year prison sentence for 33 year old Darryl Thompson. According to the College Station police report, an officer attempting a traffic stop on a vehicle going 36 in a 30 mile per hour zone followed the vehicle to Thompson’s home. Thompson ran inside with the baby and blocked the front door before the officer kicked it in. Due to the potential of firearms being inside the home, the officer drew his pistol. Thompson, who was still holding the baby, ran into a back bedroom then came out without the child.