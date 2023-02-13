Plea Agreement Reached In Brazos County District Court DWI Case With Two Prior Convictions

A Somerville man admits in Brazos County district court to drunk driving with two prior convictions.

As part of a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, 56 year old Vernon Woodberry is sentenced to 15 years for the DWI that took place in College Station on Christmas Day in 2020.

Woodberry was considered as a habitual offender because of a 1993 conviction for aggravated assault of a peace officer in Washington County.

The plea agreement, which can not be appealed, took away the option of serving between 25 years to life.

Court documents also show Woodberry was convicted in 2005 of unlawful possession of a firearm in Burleson County.