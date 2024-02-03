Plea Agreement For One Of Three Jail Inmates For Sexually Assaulting A Fourth Inmate

The first of three Brazos County jail inmates charged with sexually assaulting a fourth inmate in October of 2022 went on trial this week.

After the jury heard from the victim, the trial came to an end when the accused entered a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office.

19 year old Fidel Sanchez Jr. of Benchley was sentenced to 50 years and waived his right to appeal what the D-A’s news release states was the “prolonged physical and psychological torment of the victim.”

The same day as the plea agreement, the Brazos County sheriff’s office announces disciplinary action against three employees for failing to properly check jail cells. Punishment ranged from demotion to suspension without pay.

Last December, the victim received $500,000 dollars to settle a lawsuit they filed against Brazos County.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

On January 31, 2024, Judge John Brick sentenced Fidel Sanchez Jr. to 50 years in prison for Aggravated Sexual Assault.

On October 8, 2022 Fidel Sanchez was incarcerated at the Brazos County Jail and was being kept in a special housing unit reserved for 17 year old inmates. The victim of this offense and three others were also in the same tank. The victim had never been to jail before and was there as a result of several misdemeanor charges.

That day, Defendant and several other inmates engaged in the prolonged physical and psychological torment of the victim. The abuse initially started with bullying while the victim attempted to shower and eat and continually escalated over the course of the day.

Eventually, the victim was cornered in his cell where he was punched and kicked and then strangled to the point that he almost passed out. During that time, the victim believed that he was going to die.

The Defendant boasted about being connected to a gang and threatened the victim with further attacks if he did not turn over his passwords for commissary money and access to his accounts. Even after complying with the defendant’s demands, the defendant continued to physically assault the victim. Ultimately, the defendant sexually assaulted the victim as well.

Later that night, once all the inmates were locked down in their individual cells, the victim was finally able to call for help. The victim was then immediately removed from the housing unit and taken for medical treatment. An examination revealed that the victim suffered injuries from the sexual assault.

As a result of the investigation, the defendant was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault. Trial began on January 29, 2022. After the jury heard the testimony from the victim, the Defendant agreed to the 50 year sentence, and waived appeal.

Statement from assistant district attorneys Brian Baker and Tonika Davis: “Regardless of a defendant’s age, prison is the only place for someone that revels in the dehumanization and infliction of pain and suffering on another human being.”

News release from the Brazos County sheriff’s office:

Update on Administrative Investigation Following Incident at Brazos County Detention Center

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office would like to provide an update on the administrative investigation conducted at the Brazos County Detention Center, following the sexual assault incident in October 2022.

The investigation identified that three employees conducted cell checks in a manner not aligned with our established policy and training. In response to these findings, the involved staff members faced disciplinary actions. The severity of these actions varied, ranging from suspension without pay to demotion.

Such measures underscore our commitment to upholding strict compliance with policies and procedures essential for maintaining safety and integrity in our operations.

Although our policies were deemed comprehensive and effective, the incident highlighted the need for reinforced training. Consequently, all staff have undergone additional training focused on proper cell check procedures and accurate documentation. This initiative is part of our ongoing effort to ensure the highest standards of inmate safety and operational efficiency.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office remains dedicated to providing a secure and humane environment for all inmates. Adhering to the Prison Rape Elimination Act and maintaining a zero-tolerance stance towards sexual abuse and harassment are central to this commitment. We are dedicated to continual improvement in all aspects of our service.