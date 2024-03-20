Plea Agreement Covering Seven Brazos County District Court Criminal Cases Committed During A 13 Month Period

A College Station man and the Brazos County district attorney’s office reaches a plea agreement covering seven criminal cases committed during a 13 month period.

Online court records show 24 year old Nickolas Elko was sentenced to a total of five years for crimes in four felony and three misdemeanor cases.

The list of admissions includes continuous violence against family members, family violence assault causing bodily injury, violating protection orders multiple times, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of illegal drugs.

Elko was given credit for time served while in jail seven times, dating back to January of 2022.