Plans for Texas High School Football Season to be Disclosed at a Later Date

Texas high school football is still on…as of now.

David Campbell’s Greg Tepper says the UIL did not make any announcement at today’s virtual THSCA Convention, though some sort of plan is expected to be laid out in the near future.

The UIL’s update for athletic directors at @THSCAcoaches’ virtual convention is over. As athletic director Dr. Susan Elza said at the start, no major announcement about Texas high school football. Said an announcement is forthcoming, but did not set a timetable.#TXHSFB @DCTF — Greg Tepper (@Tepper) July 20, 2020

In the meantime, coaches were encouraged to “be creative” to ensure district contests can still be played.

A&M Consolidated coach Lee Fedora says that may entail getting rid of pre-district games altogether.

“You may have to do away with pre-district games and play district games only,” Fedora said. “The main thing on that would be having to sit down with your deck committee and getting everything together and get everything aligned. Because you gotta make sure all the schools that are in your district are planning on still playing and doing all that type stuff to where you might have to work things out.”

Week 1 of the high school football season is set to begin on the last weekend in August.

