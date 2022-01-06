Planning Underway for New Veterans Memorial

Planning and fundraising is underway for a new memorial at Veterans Park.

The Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider.

Plans for the memorial include a standing granite monument, a plaque, a memorial garden and a park bench.

The memorial is a joint project of numerous community groups and is estimated to cost approximately $70,000.

Click HERE to contact the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley and learn more about how to make a contribution.

Click below to hear Sherry Frisk, Treasurer, visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

