Nick Pivetta tossed a complete game two-hitter, and the Boston Red Sox downed the Houston Astros Wednesday, 5-1 at Fenway Park.

Jose Altuve provided the lone run for Houston (24-14), smacking a solo home run in the eighth inning.

The ‘Stros will look to get back on track Thursday evening when they host the Texas Rangers in a Lone Star Showdown.

First-pitch is at 7:10 at Minute Maid Park with broadcast on Gospel 97.3 FM.