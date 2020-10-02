Pinder delivers timely hit, A’s advance in playoffs at last

By JANIE McCAULEY

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ The Oakland Athletics finally advanced in a playoff round to erase two decades of little postseason success, riding a go-ahead two-run single by Chad Pinder in the fifth and repeated costly walks by Chicago’s relievers to rally past the White Sox 6-4.Now, at last, the AL West champions have earned that coveted series with the rival Astros on the big October stage.Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the A’s as Oakland won the best-of-three wild-card round at home.Oakland will open a best-of-five AL Division Series on Monday against Houston at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.