Phone Survey Starting In College Station ISD That Could Lead To A Second Attempt At A Bond Issue For Consolidated High School’s Football Stadium

Last November, voters in College Station ISD (CSISD) turned down a bond issue of more than $5 million dollars where most of the money would have spent on renovations and additions at the Consolidated High School football stadium.

During Tuesday night’s CSISD board meeting, superintendent Mike Martindale announced that a third party company has been hired to call residents to get their feedback.

Martindale says should administrators recommend holding another election, responses to the poll questions will give insight about the information the district is communicating.

The only information a CSISD spokesman gave WTAW News about the survey was that it is expected to be completed by mid-May.

As for the survey’s sample size and the questions that will be asked, WTAW News was told CSISD “wants the results to be valid, especially the questions we are asking.”

The survey comes after board members were asked during public comments at the February meeting to bring back the bond issue that failed by a nearly five percent margin last November.

Click below for comments from Mike Martindale during the April 19, 2022 CSISD school board meeting.