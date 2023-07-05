Phenix City (AL) Central wide receiver Cameron Coleman commits to Texas A&M

Credit to Ryan Brauninger of TexAgs.com

The Aggies have pulled off an enormous coup in the recruiting world today as Phenix City (AL) Central five-star wide receiver Cameron Coleman‍ has announced his verbal commitment to Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder is the 16th pledge of the 2024 cycle, and he joins Debron Gatling‍, Jaylan Hornsby‍, Drelon Miller‍ and Eric Karner‍ as future pass catchers for the Maroon & White.

On tape, it doesn’t take long to see why Coleman is so highly regarded as one of the country’s top prep wideouts. His combination of size, athletic ability and ball skills result in a big play waiting to happen. He’s extremely physical — both attacking the football and after the catch. He flashes nice quickness in tight spaces and also long speed in the vertical passing game.

You can view his junior highlights below.

A&M fought off just about every major power in college football for this one, but the Aggies ultimately won out over Auburn, Clemson, LSU and Florida State.