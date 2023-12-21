Personnel Actions Taken At December’s College Station ISD School Board Meeting

After Christmas break, one campus in College Station ISD will have a new principal and another campus will be looking for a principal.

The CSISD board at their December 12th meeting approved superintendent Tim Harkrider’s recommendation to move Spring Creek elementary principal Chris Southard to College View high school to replace Michael Heath, who is leaving CSISD.

CSISD board members finished their December meeting by electing officers for 2024. After meeting behind closed doors, there was no discussion in public preceding the six to one vote. Board president Jeff Horak was re-elected, Darin Paine was named vice president, and Joshua Benn was selected as board secretary. Voting no, was Blaine Decker.

CSISD news release about the transition of principals at College View High School:

The College Station ISD Board of Trustees approved Chris Southard, principal at Spring Creek Elementary, as the new principal for College View High School at its regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 12. Southard will be replacing Dr. Michael Heath.

Southard has 27 years of experience in education, seven of which have been in campus administration. He served as assistant principal at College Station High School from 2016 – 2021 and was named principal of Spring Creek Elementary in the summer of 2021.

Prior to administration, he taught social studies and coached softball at Wakeland High School in Frisco ISD and Carroll High School in Carroll ISD. He began his career in education at Bryan ISD, where he was a social studies teacher and coach.

Southard earned his Bachelor of Arts in History from Texas A&M University in 1996 and his master’s in educational administration from Lamar University in 2016.

He and his wife Amy, an A&M Consolidated High School graduate, have two children: Bailey and Cody.

“While I’m sad to say goodbye to my Spring Creek family, I’m excited for the new challenges and opportunities that await at College View,” said Southard. “College Station ISD is an incredible place with even better people. My family and I are blessed to be a small part of it.”