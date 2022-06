ARLINGTON, Texas__The Texas Rangers blanked the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night, 7-0 at Globe Life Field.

Kole Calhoun, Marcus Semien, Jonah Heim and Nathaniel Lowe all homered, and Martin Perez picked up his fifth win of the year, tossing six shutout innings.

Texas (32-35) will host Philadelphia (36-33) again Wednesday afternoon at 3:05 p.m.