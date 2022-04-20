Pena’s Big Night Not Enough For Astros

Nothing doing for the Houston Astros Tuesday night, as they were done in by the Los Angeles Angels, 7-2 at Minute Maid Park.

The lone bright spot was Houston rookie short stop Jeremy Pena, who homered and scored both team runs from the top of the lineup.

In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old Pena is batting .333 with two home runs and four RBI.

Framber Valdez took the loss on the mound, allowing six earned runs in 4.1 innings pitched.

Houston (6-5) hosts the Angles (7-5) again Wednesday afternoon at 5:40.

Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.