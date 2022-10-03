Pena Slugs ‘Stros to Win; Rangers Woes Continue

HOUSTON, Texas – Jeremy Pena smacked a two-run homer and drove in an insurance run late to lift the Houston Astros past the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, 3-1 at Minute Maid Park.

Right-hander Luis Garcia picked up his 15th win of the year, allowing one run on three hits in six innings of work.

Houston (104-55) will wrap up their regular season with a home series against Philadelphia starting Monday at 7:10 p.m.

ARLINGTON, Texas – Mike Trout walloped his 39th dinger of the year and Los Angeles Angels capped off a sweep of the Texas Rangers Sunday, 8-3.

Texas (66-92), which has lost five in a row, will turn around to host Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees Monday night.

First-pitch is at 6:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field.