Pena homer walks it off For Astros; Rangers shutout by A’s

Jeremy Pena belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th and the Houston Astros walked off against the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday, 8-7.

Michael Brantley also went deep for the ‘Stros, who improve to 7-8 on the year.

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers were unable to pull off the sweep over Oakland, falling to the Athletics, 2-0.

Spencer Howard was saddled with the loss, allowing both runs on what was a bullpen game for Texas.

The Rangers will host the Astros Monday night for a Lone Star Showdown. First-pitch is at 7:05 at Globe Life Field with broadcast on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.