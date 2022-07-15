Pena Comes up Big for Astros in Extras

LOS ANGELES, Calif – Jeremy Pena drove in Korey Lee on an RBI single in the top of the 10th and the Houston Astros (57-30 downed the Los Angeles Angels (39-50) Thursday night, 3-2.

It wasn’t all good news, though, as ‘Stros All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve was forced to exit in the first inning after getting plunked in the knee.

Altuve was already scheduled to sit out Friday night’s series opener against Oakland.

First-pitch against the Athletics is at 7:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park with broadcast on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.