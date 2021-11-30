Pedestrian Who Was Struck By A Vehicle In College Station Has Died

College Station police announced a pedestrian who was struck the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving died on Thanksgiving Day.

42 year old Troise Salena Rose Brinsfield of Indianapolis, Indiana was walking in the roadway on Valley View Drive near Longmire.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with detectives, crime scene, and crash reconstruction officers.

As CSPD’s investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call 979-764-3600.

A CSPD spokesman told WTAW News last week that the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.

And it’s unknown why the pedestrian was there, as she had no family in the area.