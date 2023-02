About 90 minutes after the bars in the Northgate district closed Sunday morning, a person was hit by a train.

College Station police report the 22 year old man was struck in the area of Wellborn and Church.

A Union Pacific spokesman said the northbound train took about one-third of a mile to stop, in the area of Wellborn and Natalie in Bryan.

The person who was hit is hospitalized in Temple with life threatening injuries.

No one on the train was hurt.