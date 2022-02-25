Pedestrian Struck And Killed In North Bryan

A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning while walking along the freeway frontage road in north Bryan.

The name of the 49 year old man has not been released.

Bryan police report the driver of the car, 23 year old Jesus Morin of Bryan, was arrested for DWI with one prior conviction.

BPD reports the driver remained on the scene of the collision, which took place on the southbound frontage road between Woodville Road and Laura Lane.

The road was closed from just after 1:30 a.m. until 6:30 a.m.

Morin was also arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon. As of Friday afternoon he was jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $8,000 dollars.

A jail booking photo of Morin was not available as of early Friday afternoon.