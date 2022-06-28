There are more than 15,000 Brazos County property owners who took advantage of split tax payments last November.

Tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe reminds those taxpayers that the second half is due this Thursday…which also happens to be the deadline for June motor vehicle registration renewals.

Roe thinks the worst thing about coming to the tax office is dealing with the heat while waiting outside in line.

Roe says if you come in person, you have to be in the office by Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Dropoff payments have to be made by 5:00 p.m.

Payments by mail have to be postmarked by Thursday. Roe suggests taking the envelope inside the post office to get a local postmark.

Online payments will be accepted until midnight.

Listen to “Payment reminder for Brazos County property owners using split payment feature” on Spreaker.

News release from the Brazos County tax assessor-collector’s office:

A mid-week deadline and hot weather forecasts combine to make the upcoming split payment deadline a possible experience in frustration for Brazos County property taxpayers. Deadlines always create long lines and frustration, and the tax office is urging taxpayers to look into options that can make the process easier, accurate, more secure, and a success.

Taxpayers who plan to make the second half split payment of 2021 property taxes in person must arrive at the tax office before 4:30 PM on Thursday June 30. To avoid long lines and extended wait times in the lobby or drive through lanes, taxpayers are urged to take advantage of payment options offered by the office.

Payment options include:

Website payment: www.brazostax.org (functional with tablets and smartphones)

Phone payment: 1-888-254-4339 (automated-need property info to use)

Drop Box External – Lane 1: (payment must be dropped by 5:00 PM)

Drop Box External – Front Door: (payment must be dropped by 5:00 PM)

Mail: U.S. Postal Service postmark determines delivery date

To make life easier, do a little homework, and bring your property information with you. You know what you need to pay. A list of account numbers or copies of your statement go a long way toward speeding up the process and assuring that you will not be surprised with a delinquent notice later.

Payments dropped in either external drop box after 5:00 PM are considered late and are subject to penalty and interest dictated by the Texas Property Tax Code. Split payment information is printed on the tax office statements and account balance information is on the tax office website under property information. The website can also be searched for specific property information.

The tax office, sees a daily average of between 350 and 400 lobby customers, and 100 to 125 customers through the drive through lanes. June 30th is expected to be much busier. Property taxpayers should remember that many residents will also be visiting the office to renew vehicle registrations that are expiring on the same day, so crowds and long lines are expected if you decide to wait for the deadline to make your payment.

The Brazos County Tax Office hours are 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday. The tax office is located at 4151 County Park Ct. in Bryan, Texas. For information call 979-775-9930.