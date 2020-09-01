Paul has 28, helps Thunder force Game 7 against the Rockets

By BRIAN MAHONEY

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) _ Chris Paul gave the Oklahoma City Thunder at least one more game in the bubble, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter for a 104-100 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of a Western Conference first-round series. Paul made two free throws with 13.1 seconds left and the game tied at 100, and Danilo Gallinari added two more after a turnover by Russell Westbrook to finish it off. Game 7 will be Wednesday night, with the winner advancing to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.