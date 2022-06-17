Patients Of St. Joseph Health Among Victims Of Identity Theft Reported By A Third Party Software Provider

A Seattle Washington company that promotes itself as a leader in health information technology sends a letter to patients of St. Joseph Health that they are the victims of identify theft.

The letter comes from an outside company, MCG Health of Seattle Washington.

MCG was hired by CHI, now part of Commonspirit Health, to provide according to the letter “patient care guidelines to health care providers and health plans”.

The third party company determined that an unauthorized person took personal information March 25, 2022.

WTAW News e-mailed MCG asking if that was the same day they discovered the identity theft.

The letter states the stolen information includes names, dates of birth, social security numbers, and postal and e-mail addresses.

The letter offers victims a credit report and credit monitoring and identity protection services.

A St. Joseph’s spokesman provided no additional comment to WTAW News about MCG’s letter.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

MCG’s website does not state if all of the 2,600 hospitals it serves are affected.