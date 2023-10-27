Pass It Back Ags, AggiesCAN Runs Through November 19

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The nation’s largest student-athlete volunteer-run canned food drive, AggiesCAN, begins Saturday, Oct. 28 and will run through Nov. 19. Texas A&M’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is collecting donations for its 23rd annual food drive benefitting the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Can food pantry.

“This is really special to me, and this is my favorite time of the year,” SAAC president and equestrian student-athlete Alexis Ortiz said. “It’s important to get outside of our sports and be involved in community building, bringing people together and helping other Aggies.”

AggiesCAN, which started in 2000, has multiple ways to stockpile its collections through in-person and online opportunities.

Canned goods and monetary donations will be accepted by Aggie student-athlete volunteers beginning at Saturday’s football game against South Carolina at the AggiesCAN tent in the Fan Zone. Other home events include swimming & diving on Nov. 3-4 at the pool entrance on the 2nd floor, volleyball on Nov. 3 and Nov. 5 at all Reed Arena entrances, as well as the men’s and women’s basketball games on Nov. 6 and Nov. 9 at all Reed Arena entrances.

Aggies can also participate with monetary donations directly to the Brazos Valley Food Bank on behalf of AggiesCAN accepted at https://www.bvfb.org/aggies-can-2023. To donate, simply text “AGGIESCAN” (as one word, no spaces) to 83200 to receive the link.

SAAC is a student organization comprised of student-athlete representatives from each Texas A&M Athletics team. The group advocates for student-athlete welfare in the Athletics Department, on campus, within the SEC and within the NCAA while developing as leaders and serving the community.

For more information visit 12thMan.com/AggiesCAN. Be sure to follow the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee on social media (@saactamu) as we fight to BTHOhunger.