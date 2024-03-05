Parking Lot Disturbance Leads To An Arrest On Charges Of Threatening Four People With A Gun

College Station police respond red light and siren at a quarter of four in the morning on Sunday (March 3) to an apartment complex.

That’s after an upstairs resident reported a downstairs resident was waving a gun at her and three friends, was screaming, and honking her car horn.

The CSPD arrest report says the disturbance was because the car belong to the upstairs resident was blocking the car belonging to the downstairs resident.

39 year old Rachel McClure was arrested for four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

McClure is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $42,000 dollars.