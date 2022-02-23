Park Earns Top-10 Finish; Leads Aggie Women into Fifth at ICON

By: Brandon Collins, Athletics Communications

HUMBLE, Texas – The No. 16 Texas A&M women’s golf team was led by Jennie Park, who tied for sixth at the ICON Invitational, went 7-under 209 this week at the par-72, 6,392-yard Golf Club of Houston.

“Jennie [Park] was solid all week and almost went bogey-free today,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “It was good to see her pick it back up where she left off in the fall. Today, we looked good but still left a lot of shots out there. I was impressed with how we held our ground and recovered from yesterday. It’s February, there are a lot of good things to take from this.”

Park (71-70-68—209) was nearly perfect in the final round, recording only one bogey and knocking down five birdies for a 4-under 68. This is the junior’s first top-10 finish as an Aggie, and a career low through 54-holes.

Adela Cernousek tied for 16th, notching the fourth top-20 finish of her freshman campaign. Cernousek (70-74-70—214) carded two rounds under par, going 2-under 214 at the ICON.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (74-73-71—218) and Brooke Tyree (75-72-71—218) both tied for 30th. Hailee Cooper (75-77-77—229) rounds out the group tied for 68th.

Next Up

The Aggies will take part in the Clover Cup March 10-13 in Mesa, Arizona.