Park Earns Golfweek All-America Honors

Credit to Brad Marquardt | Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

Texas A&M golfer Jennie Park’s strong play during the Aggies’ run to the SEC Championship and the semifinals of the NCAA Championships was recognized with a spot on the Golfweek All-America Second Team, the publication announced today.

Park led the Aggies with a 72.03 stroke average, which ranked as the fifth-best in program history. She also paced the squad with nine top-15 performances and finished in the top 10 five times.

The Carrollton, Texas, native helped lead A&M to its first SEC title since 2015 when she came in ninth in stroke play and went 2-1 during match play, highlighted by a 6&5 victory in her championship match versus Mississippi State. At the NCAA Championships, Park helped the Aggies place seventh in stroke play before eliminating Texas and falling to eventual national champion Wake Forest in match play.

It was the second All-America honor of the season for Park, who was also named to Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-America Second Team.

2022-23 Golfweek All-America Team

First Team

Jenny Bae, Georgia

Zoe Campos, UCLA

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Charlotte Heath, Florida State

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Andrea Lignell, Ole Miss

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Amanda Sambach, Virginia

Rose Zhang, Stanford

Second Team

Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn, Iowa State

Sadie Englemann, Stanford

Sera Hasegawa, Baylor

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Oklahoma State

Jennie Park, Texas A&M

Megan Schofill, Auburn

Latanna Stone, LSU

Lauren Walsh, Wake Forest

Crystal Wang, Illinois

Lottie Woad, Florida State

Third Team

Kajsa Arwefjall, San Jose State

Amari Avery, USC

Laney Frye, Kentucky

Lion Higo, Pepperdine

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Wake Forest

Patricie Mackova, Maryland

Ashley Menne, Arizona State

Celina Sattelkau, Vanderbilt

Chiara Tamburlini, Ole Miss

Mirabel Ting, Augusta

Honorable Mention

Carla Bernat, Tulane

Phoebe Brinker, Duke

Jensen Castle, Kentucky

Mathilde Claisse, South Carolina

Annabell Fuller, Florida

Megha Ganne, Stanford

Sophie Guo, Texas

Jo Hua Hung, Georgia

Mackenzie Lee, SMU

Hannah Levi, Mississippi State

Hsin-Yu (Cynthia) Lu, Oregon

Caitlyn Macnab, TCU

Caley McGinty, Ohio State

Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest

Silje Ohma, Baylor

Ashleigh Park, Oregon

Catherine Park, USC

Kelly Sim, Northwestern

Jeneath Wong, Pepperdine

Michelle Zhang, SMU