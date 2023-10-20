Parents Ask College Station ISD School Board To Fix Water Leaks And Provide Buses

Two parents with children in College Station ISD schools ask the school board to fix water leaks and provide buses.

Rachel Kerbel is the mother of a Consolidated High School student who says her daughter got sick last year from water leaks and rat droppings. She told board members during public comments at Tuesday’s meeting (October 17) that there are water leaks in a newly remodeled area.

Marcella Roark, who is the mother of students at College Hills elementary, says there are more than one hundred families who have to choose between keeping jobs and going to court because their children are not going to school.

Because the topics were not part of the agenda, by state law the CSISD board was not allowed to respond to the parent’s comments.

