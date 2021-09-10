Pandemic Related Requests At This Week’s Brazos County Commission Meeting

Brazos County commissioners were asked during Tuesday’s meeting to reopen the vaccination hub at the Brazos Center when booster shots become available.

The request was made during the public comment portion of the meeting from Robert Rose of Bryan.

Supporters include commissioner Irma Cauley, who also asked for the second straight week to get an update from the health district.

Brazos County sheriff Wayne Dicky told commissioners nine employees are quarantined and six employees and seven jail inmates are in isolation.

