Pandemic Cancels Upcoming Texas Church Camp That Included Campers From Bryan/College Station

An upcoming Texas children’s church camp that includes participants from Bryan and College Station is cancelled after the denomination’s teen camp results in a pandemic outbreak.

The superintendent of the South Texas district Church of the Nazarene posted on their Facebook page that two weeks after teen camp, there have been more than 80 COVID cases, including some who were vaccinated and some pastors who have not been able to preach because they are now in quarantine.

The superintendent, who noted the outbreak has made it difficult to get sponsors for kids camp, did not want to see a similar situation happen next week.

98 churches in the Nazarene South Texas district includes Bryan, Huntsville, Conroe, The Woodlands, and Pinehurst.

From the Facebook page South Texas District Church of the Nazarene: