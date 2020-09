Friday night’s football game between Cameron-Yoe and No. 4 Lexington has been cancelled after a breakout of COVID-19 cases at Yoe high school.

The Yoemen are 2-1 on the year while the Eagles are 3-0.

Lexington has not announced a replacement game.

Jewett Leon’s game against Bruceville-Eddy has also been canceled. The Cougars are currently in search of a new opponent.