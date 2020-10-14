Paintball And Pellet Guns Fired At Multiple Vehicles In Bryan

Someone firing paintball and pellet guns damaged vehicles at 16 locations in two Bryan neighborhoods.

Bryan police received 13 reports Tuesday from victims living around Bonham Park on Big Horn, Glacier, Porter’s, Wilhelm, and Woodward.

Three victims live near Henderson Park on Bryant and Finfeather.

BPD posted on social media, photos of a possible vehicle involved in the criminal mischief cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD detective Boyd at 979-209-5359 or e-mail eboyd@bryantx.gov.