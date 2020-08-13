Pacers fend off Rockets

UNDATED (AP) _ The Indiana Pacers beat Houston for the first time in their lastsix attempts despite an outstanding performance by Rockets guard James Harden.Myles Turner had 18 points and reserve Edmond Sumner added a season-high 17 asthe Pacers held off the Rockets, 108-104. Justin Holliday chipped in 18 pointsfor the Pacers, including two free throws with six seconds left after Houstonerased most of a 14-point deficit over the final 5:05.

Harden scored 11 points while the Rockets reeled off a 14-2 run to get within106-104. He poured in 45 points and tied his career high with 17 rebounds.