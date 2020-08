Jay Socol, College Station Director of Public Communications, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about applying for a permit if you are having an outdoor gathering of more than 10 people.

Listen to “College Station’s Jay Socol discusses large gathering permits” on Spreaker.

Click HERE for the City of College Station application.

Click HERE for the Brazos County application.

If someone would like to apply for a permit in the city of Bryan, they should call the City Manager’s Office at 979-209-5100.