Out Of Towners Arrested On Local Property Crime Charges

A Houston man is in the Brazos County jail on a charge of using a fake check with a fake I-D to buy a new all terrain vehicle from a Bryan dealer in November of 2000. According to the Bryan police arrest report, a detective learned last May from Brenham police about a very similar case. The man who was arrested by BPD, 21 year old Ricky Calamateo, was convicted in Washington County district court last September for felony theft and fraudulent use of an I-D. Calamateo is also being held in Brazos County on a warrant from Atascosa County charging him with felony theft.

A Lake Jackson man who was sentenced in Brazos County district court eight years ago to ten years in prison for credit card abuse is back in the Brazos County jail. David Venne was booked the day after his 31st birthday for a parole violation and a residential burglary that took place in College Station last July. According to the College Station police arrest report, a neighbor saw Venne with a dolly taking items to his house from the victim’s home. A detective also watched video from a local game store showing Venne selling an Xbox and several Xbox games that were reported stolen.