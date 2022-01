David Ortiz has been elected into Baseball’s Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Ortiz hit 541 home runs in 20 seasons in the big leagues, most of those with the Boston Red Sox.

Big Papi was also the only player to make the cut this year. MLB all-time home run leader Barry Bonds and 7-time Cy Young award winner Roger Clemens were left out on their 10th and final ballots.