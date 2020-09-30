Original Bryan High Viking Gym Floor Up for Auction

News release from Bryan ISD:

Since it’s construction 50 years ago, some of the best memories that Bryan High School Viking pride and tradition are built on have taken place on the hardwood of the original gym floor. Now, you can own a piece of this Viking history.

Hail damage in May made the replacement of the original gym floor necessary. While most of the floor was destroyed, a few salvageable pieces were saved and are up for auction through 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Janice Williamson, Executive Director of Athletics, said money raised will go back to Bryan ISD.

Click HERE to place your bid on a piece of the gym floor.

