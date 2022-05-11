Organizers Of Bryan’s Juneteenth Celebration Accepting Entries For Their Gospel Fest And Parade

Organizers of the annual Juneteenth celebration in Bryan are looking for participants.

Helen Washington of the Brazos Valley African American Heritage & Cultural Society says applications are at Neal recreation center for their gospel Fest and their parade.

The gospel fest is Thursday, June 16, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Neal center. More information is available by calling Mrs. Harris 979-255-4788 or Mrs. Jackson at 979-218-9699.

The parade is Saturday, June 18, starting at 10 a.m. from Kemp-Carver elementary school and ending at Sadie Thomas park where a variety of activities and vendors from noon until 3 p.m.

Saturday night (June 18) there is a blues fest block party in downtown Bryan along 21st Street between Bryan Avenue and Main Street.

Vendors who are interested in being at the Sadie Thomas park celebration and/or the blues fest can call or text Mrs. Washington at 979-255-8450 to apply for a permit that is required at both locations.

Washington also says more information about their Juneteenth activities is available by calling Isaac Butler at 979-575-8491.

Juneteenth, which is now a federal holiday, was founded in Galveston as the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

Click below for comments from Helen Washington, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

