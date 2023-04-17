Opponents To College Station Sewer Trunk Line Through South Bryan Neighborhoods Appear At Last Week’s Bryan & College Station City Council Meetings

The city of College Station’s proposed sewer trunk line through two south Bryan neighborhoods was a common topic when both city councils met last week.

The Bryan council heard last Tuesday from 14 homeowners, and the College Station city council heard last Thursday from 12 homeowners in the Garden Acres and Beverley Estates neighborhoods who are opposed to College Station’s option for a gravity fed line. 10 homeowners spoke at both council meetings.

The Bryan council had placed the project on the agenda, which allowed for council discussion.

The College Station council could not directly address the homeowners because the project was not on the agenda.

But five hours after the public comments, when the College Station council was considering topics for future agendas, councilman Bob Yancy asked why the sewer project was not on an agenda for a future meeting through May 24. City manager Bryan Woods said it will appear on an agenda once staff feels they have information to bring to the council.

