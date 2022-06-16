Operation Of Brazos County’s Elections Office Brought Up During This Week’s County Commission And Bryan City Council Meetings

A common topic at this week’s Brazos County commission and Bryan city council meetings was the operation of the county’s elections office.

Both governing bodies discussed the decision to not use Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan as a voting center for last month’s primary runoff election.

The Bryan council heard city secretary Mary Lynne Stratta say more than once during Tuesday’s meeting that the city has nothing to do with partisan elections because the council is a non-partisan body. Stratta also repeated her formal request to the elections office that Galilee church, which has been a voting center in past city elections, will continue as a center in future city elections.

Bryan councilman Reuben Marin said he fielded a lot of calls from people thinking the city had closed the church for the primary runoff, which the city did not.

During Tuesday’s county commission meeting, commissioner Nancy Berry read a prepared statement that responsibility for the church not being used for the primary runoff election was shared between the commission, the elections office, and the leaders of the local political parties.

Commissioner Russ Ford agreed with an idea from constituents to form a citizen’s panel to make recommendations about the elections office. Ford also called for opening voting centers in rural locations within a 30 minute drive of voters homes.

