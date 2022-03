Opening Day of Major League Baseball will be delayed after the league and its players were unable to come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The two sides had initially set a deadline for Monday, but moved it to 4 o’clock Tuesday afternoon after progress was made in negotiations.

MLB was supposed to kick-off the 2022 season on March 31st, but Commissioner Rob Manfred says the first two series of the season will be canceled.

The league has been in a lockout since early December.