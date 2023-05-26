Opening A Car Door For Bryan Police Leads To The Driver’s Arrest On Multiple Drug Charges

Two Bryan police officers on bicycle patrol in the downtown area Monday night wanted to visit with the driver of a parked car with the engine running.

When the driver opened his door, the officers smelled marijuana.

That led to the driver being arrested on multiple drug charges.

According to the BPD arrest report, the officers found 44 Adderall pills, nine ounces of marijuana, a fanny pack containing more than $8,000 dollars in cash and a handgun with five bullets in the magazine.

23 year old Joshua Reynolds of College Station is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $59,000 dollars. Reynolds was arrested with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.