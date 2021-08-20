Online Fundraiser Created For Injured Burleson County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy

An online fundraiser has been established for Burleson County sheriff’s office chief deputy John Pollock, who was shot while attempting to issue an arrest warrant.

Click HERE to be directed to the fundraiser.

Organizers say Pollock’s surgery to his jaw went very well, but there is the possibility of future surgeries. And he will likely need some modifications at home to help him sleep comfortably as he heals.

Pollock joined the Burleson County department last year after retiring as a patrol lieutenant at the Brazos County sheriff’s office.