Bryan police report one of two pedestrians struck by an accused drunk driver last weekend has died.

BPD identified the man who died is 20 year old Pedro Lopez Jr. of Miami, Florida.

The second man who was struck remains hospitalized and is in stable condition.

The men were struck by a SUV Sunday just before 2 a.m. while crossing South Texas near the Fairfield Inn hotel.

The driver who was arrested, 42 year old Jay Griffin III of Bryan, is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $60,000 dollars following his arrest for intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury.

Original story:

Two pedestrians are hospitalized with life threatening injuries after they were struck by a SUV in Bryan Sunday shortly before 2 a.m.

The driver was arrested on charges of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury.

According to the Bryan police arrest report, the SUV struck two men who were crossing South Texas across the street from the Fairfield Inn hotel near the College Station city limits.

Injuries to both pedestrians include fractured skills. As of the time of a BPD news release Sunday just before 10 a.m. both men were in critical condition.

42 year old Jay Griffin III of Bryan is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $60,000 dollars following his arrest for intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury.

Texas Avenue between Hensel and Cooner was closed for more than four hours.